Chinese OEM announces smartphone powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC

Qualcomm is expected to announce the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform later this year in November or December. However, a Chinese smartphone maker has jumped the gun to announce the upcoming Snapdragon chipset on its flagship handset launching in 2020.

The Snapdragon 865 SoC will succeed the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, which is found on devices like the OnePlus 7T, Asus ROG Phone 2 and Vivo Nex 3.

The Chinese luxury smartphone maker called 8848 has announced that the Snapdragon 865 SoC will power its upcoming Titanium M6 5G smartphone. Since Qualcomm is yet to announce the successor to the Snapdragon 855, there are no details about the improvements the new SD865 chipset will bring.

The news confirms a 5G version of the Snapdragon 865, an expected development considering the Snapdragon 855 and 855 Plus both offer 5G connectivity.

Apart from the chipset, some of the specs on the upcoming Titanium M6 5G smartphone have already been confirmed. The device will sport a 6.01-inch AMOLED screen and offer 12GB of RAM and 1TB of in-built storage. Additionally, the primary 64-megapixel camera on the handset will be capable of capturing images in 100-megapixel resolution.

Qualcomm is expected to announce the system-on-chip before the end of 2019. However, consumers will likely have to wait till February 2020 before seeing the new chip show up on smartphones. Qualcomm is likely to announce the Snapdragon 865 in both LTE and 5G variants.