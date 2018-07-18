Chinese handset maker OnePlus plans to make India home market

Planning to make India its home market, Chinese handset maker OnePlus said it would focus on increasing its offline (retail) footprint across the country.

"Considering that India is OnePlus' largest market, the company is now charting a roadmap to make India its home market.The company's key focus for the year would be to increase its offline footprint across India", OnePlus India, General Manager Vikas Agarwal said.

The company claimed that sales of OnePlus 6 surpassed 10 lakh units within 22 days of the launch on June 27. On its launch in the city, Agarwal said Chennai is one of the key markets for OnePlus in India.

"There is a growing new segment of young students and tech savvy users upgrading to premium smartphones", he said.

According to market research firm Counterpoint Research, OnePlus was the fastest growing premium smartphone brand in the country in the first quarter of 2018.The company registered 192 percent growth in the premium segment, capturing 25 percent of the market, it said.

OnePlus 6 is available in three variants Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White. Mirror Black is available in 64GB/128GB and priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively, a company statement said. The midnight black and silk white variants are available in 128GB and priced at Rs 39,999, it added.