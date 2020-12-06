PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Chinese Court Finds Gionee Guilty Of Planting Trojan Horses On Over 20 Million Units

The first devices infected by the "Dark Horse Program" were in December 2018 and carried out until October 2019.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 6, 2020 / 03:32 PM IST

A court in China recently gave its verdict on a case involving the Chinese smartphone maker Gionee. In a report published by the China Judgment Document Network, the court detailed that Gionee planted a Trojan Horse on more than 20 million devices via an app between December 2018 and October 2019.

The app was used as a tool to profit from users through unsolicited ads and other malicious activities without the users' knowledge. The Trojan Horse was implanted through a software update using the so-called "Story Lock Screen" app. The malware was planted by The Shenzhen Zhipu Technology Co. Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Gionee.

According to the report (Obtained through cnBeta.COM), the first devices infected by the "Dark Horse Program" were in December 2018 and carried out until October 2019. The company is said to have earned around USD 4.2 million for that period by infecting 26,519,921 smartphones. The estimated expenses for the same period were just a little below USD 1.3 million.

The court ruled that the defendant Shenzhen Zhipu Technology committed the crime of illegally controlling the computer information system. The defendants' Xu Li, Zhu Ying, Jia Zhengqiang, and Pan Qi were found guilty of illegally controlling the computer information system and were sentenced to three to three years and six months. In addition to being given a jail term, each of the defendants was slapped with a fine of 200,000 Yuan (Roughly USD 30,600).

While this may seem shocking, a Gizmochina report claims that this seems to be common practice with cheap Chinese smartphones and other companies. Infinix and Tecno were a couple of the other companies found guilty of the same malicious activity.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Gionee #smartphones
first published: Dec 6, 2020 03:32 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.