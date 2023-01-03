Chinese businesses spend big money on virtual talent

(Representative image)

Chinese businesses are paying big money for virtual influencers or performers, according to a report by CNBC. Baidu, China's technology conglomerate, has worked on numerous projects involving virtual influencers or performers. The number of projects seems to have doubled since 2021, and Baidu says that these projects cover a vast spectrum of prices as well, from as little as $2,800 to $14,300 per year.

What are virtual people? A combination of digital artistry, sound and machine learning to create life-like people that can sing or even interact with live streams. As the technology improves and matures, costs have dropped by at least 80%, making them more affordable for businesses to hire.

Some of Baidu's biggest clients include financial service companies, tourism board, and state media. Li Shiyan, who heads Baidu's virtual people and robotics division, told CNBC that he expects the industry to grow nearly 50 percent annually through 2025.

According to Sirius Wang, chief product officer and head of marketplace at Kantar, at least 36 percent of consumers had watched a digital celebrity or influencer perform in the last year. 21 percent had watched at least one virtual person host news or an event.

45 percent of advertisers in China said they will sponsor a virtual influencer's performance or invite a virtual person for a brand event in 2023.