English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Chinese businesses spend big money on virtual talent

    45 percent of advertisers in China said they will sponsor a virtual influencer's performance or invite a virtual person for a brand event in 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 03, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Chinese businesses are paying big money for virtual influencers or performers, according to a report by CNBC. Baidu, China's technology conglomerate, has worked on numerous projects involving virtual influencers or performers. The number of projects seems to have doubled since 2021, and Baidu says that these projects cover a vast spectrum of prices as well, from as little as $2,800 to $14,300 per year.

    What are virtual people? A combination of digital artistry, sound and machine learning to create life-like people that can sing or even interact with live streams. As the technology improves and matures, costs have dropped by at least 80%, making them more affordable for businesses to hire.

    Some of Baidu's biggest clients include financial service companies, tourism board, and state media. Li Shiyan, who heads Baidu's virtual people and robotics division, told CNBC that he expects the industry to grow nearly 50 percent annually through 2025.

    According to Sirius Wang, chief product officer and head of marketplace at Kantar, at least 36 percent of consumers had watched a digital celebrity or influencer perform in the last year. 21 percent had watched at least one virtual person host news or an event.

    45 percent of advertisers in China said they will sponsor a virtual influencer's performance or invite a virtual person for a brand event in 2023.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Baidu #China virtual people industry #Virtual events #Virtual Influencers #Virtual People
    first published: Jan 3, 2023 12:18 pm