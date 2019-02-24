China's Xiaomi unveils smartphone with 5G, for sale 'very soon'

China's Xiaomi, the world's fourth-largest smartphone maker, launched a smartphone on February 24 that will be able to take advantage of new and faster 5G mobile networks.

Donovan Sung, Xiaomi's global head of products, said the phone would come to market "very soon".

Samsung, which leads the market ahead of Huawei and Apple, launched a 5G phone on February 20 which it said would be available in early summer.