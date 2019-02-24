App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 05:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Xiaomi unveils smartphone with 5G, for sale 'very soon'

Donovan Sung, Xiaomi's global head of products, said the phone would come to market "very soon".

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

China's Xiaomi, the world's fourth-largest smartphone maker, launched a smartphone on February 24 that will be able to take advantage of new and faster 5G mobile networks.

Donovan Sung, Xiaomi's global head of products, said the phone would come to market "very soon".

Samsung, which leads the market ahead of Huawei and Apple, launched a 5G phone on February 20 which it said would be available in early summer.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 05:39 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Technology #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.