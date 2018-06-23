App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 11:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Xiaomi says has no timeframe for mainland share offering

Xiaomi this week would postpone its mainland share offering until after it completes its listing in Hong Kong, which is scheduled for July 7.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp said on Saturday there is no timeframe for a mainland share offering and the company has no disagreement with the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Xiaomi said this week it would postpone its mainland share offering until after it completes its listing in Hong Kong, which is scheduled for July 7.

It did not say when it would restart its CDR application process or why it was postponing the mainland offering.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 10:11 am

tags #Business #Technology #Xiaomi

