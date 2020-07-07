China's National Security Law: TikTok to exit Hong Kong market

Chinese app TikTok, which was recently banned in India over data security concerns, has said that it will pull out from the Hong Kong market, citing recent developments in the country.

The short video app has decided to stop operations and exit from Hong Kong after the Chinese government’s newly-enforced law, which requires companies to provide user data as well as to comply with censorship requests in order to do business in the country.

“In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong," a spokesperson told Axios. Several other companies are considering to make a similar move.

The move comes after TikTok’s parent company ByteDance sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience.

TikTok has been in the news for many wrong reasons. Prior to its ban by the Indian government, the app was accused of snooping on iOS’ clipboard without user consent.

The Chinese app could also be banned in Australia amid fears that the platform may be sharing users' data with the Chinese Government and could pose a national security threat to the country.

TikTok Chief Executive Kevin Mayer said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked. "I can confirm that the Chinese government has never made a request to us for the TikTok data of Indian users," Mayer wrote, adding that data for Indian users is stored in servers in Singapore. "If we do ever receive such a request in the future, we would not comply.”