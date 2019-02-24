App
Technology
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

China's Huawei set to unveil 5G phone with folding screen

The company on February 24 plans to unveil the device, which can be used on superfast next-generation mobile networks that are due to come online in the coming years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
China's Huawei is set to take the wraps off a new folding-screen phone, joining the latest trend for bendable devices as it challenges the global smartphone market's dominant players, Apple and Samsung.

The company on February 24 plans to unveil the device, which can be used on superfast next-generation mobile networks that are due to come online in the coming years.

Huawei will reveal the phone on the eve of MWC Barcelona, a four-day showcase of mobile devices, as the company battles US allegations it is a cybersecurity risk.

Device makers are looking to folding screens as the industry's next big thing to help them break out of an innovation malaise, although most analysts think the market is limited, at least in the early days.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 03:37 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Huawei #Technology

