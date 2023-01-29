 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years: research firm

Reuters
Jan 29, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST

The total number of devices shipped was 286 million, down from 329 million in 2022.

(Image: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus)

China's smartphone sales fell 13% year-on-year in 2022, the largest plunge for the sector in a decade as consumers spent cautiously, market research firm IDC said on Sunday.

That meant total 2022 sales volume was the lowest since 2013 and the first time since then that annual sales have dropped below 300 million, IDC said in a report.

Android handset maker Vivo was the top-selling brand over the year, with a market share of 18.6%. Its total shipments fell 25.1% year-on-year, however.