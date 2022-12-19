English
    China removes former industry minister Xiao Yaqing from post for bribery - Report

    The ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) oversees a vast swathe of the economy, from next-generation telecoms to semiconductors, vaccine production and electric vehicles.

    Reuters
    December 19, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST

    China's former industry minister Xiao Yaqing was expelled from the Communist Party for bribery and relieved of his government duties, China's anti-graft watchdog said on Monday.

    Xiao, 62, will be demoted to a lower-level position and arrangements will be made for his retirement, The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement on its website. He was put under investigation for suspected violations of discipline and law in July.

    Reuters
    first published: Dec 19, 2022 02:05 pm