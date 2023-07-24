English
    ChatGPT makes Android debut, here's how it compares to Microsoft's Bing

    As the Android playstore is abuzz with the advent of many chatbots, here are the key differences between Bing AI and Chat GPT's app.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 24, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST
    Earlier this year Microsoft announced the integration of AI into its Bing search engine.

    After OpenAI launched an app on the Apple store for iOS users earlier this year in May, Android users have been waiting for the chatbot's app release. In good news to them, OpenAI revealed that it will release the app this week, after providing a pre-registration option on July 21.

    Earlier this year Microsoft announced the integration of AI into its Bing search engine. The AI-powered Bing has some major differences from ChatGPT, here are some of the notable ones:

    Barebones experience

    ChatGPT is among the first chatbots and is also one of the leading AI chatbots since its launch. It provides a more barebone experience as it has served as the blueprint for many AI chatbot variations that have entered the space since.

    ChatGPT is a good entry point into the world of chatbots as it can satiate the curiosity of beginners for free. However, BingAI is GPT's application for Microsoft's Bing browser, aimed at enhancing the user experience of internet browsing with the help of AI.

    Historical Perspective

    Since ChatGPT was conceptualised earlier than other chatbots, it was trained on the entirety of the internet before 2021. Thus the chabot is equipped with a 'historical perspective' to answer questions about events, which occurred before 2021.

    ChatGPT provides the user with a thorough, conversational response, while BingAI on the other hand has access to the latest events, stories, and research available at the very moment the chatbot is asked a question.

    Beyond simple search queries

    With ChatGPT, input prompts don't have to be limited to simple search queries, the chatbot can solve math and coding prompts as well. The chatbot can also aid research. ChatGPT thoroughly explains topics, however, Bing AI's limited to providing search results using Microsoft's Prometheus, a model that integrates Bing Search with the AI tool.

    In-depth replies

    ChatGPT provides long and in-depth responses compared to competing chatbots. In addition to answering questions more thoroughly than other chatbots, ChatGPT does not have a query cap, unlike Bing Chat which has a query cap of 300 queries per interaction.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Bing AI #ChatGPT #OpenAI #Technology
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 02:51 pm

