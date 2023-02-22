 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ChatGPT listed as author or co-author of 200 e-books on Amazon Kindle

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST

Amazon's Kindle e-book store does not require authors to disclose the use of AI in their works

Writers are using ChatGPT to pen e-books on Amazon's Kindle store.

OpenAI's generative AI bot, ChatGPT, is now listed as an author or co-author of more than 200 e-books on Amazon's Kindle store.

As per a Reuters report, since Amazon doesn't explicitly require the disclosure of AI assistance by the authors, that number could be significantly higher.

Reuters spoke to Brett Schickler, a salesman in Rochester, New York, who used ChatGPT to pen a 30-page illustrated children's e-book The Wise Little Squirrel: A Tale of Saving and Investing.