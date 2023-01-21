 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ChatGPT can be tricked into coding malware, say security researchers

Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

CyberArk security researchers got the code by asking ChatGPT to do the same thing using multiple constraints and ‘asking it to obey’

Security researchers from CyberArk have found a way to trick the popular AI Chatbot ChatGPT into creating mutating malware. And all you need is some smart questions and an authoritative tone to make the chatbot do your bidding.

To generate code using ChatGPT, users need to give certain prompts and parameters. It also houses a built-in content filtration system that prevents it from answering questions on risky topics such as code injection but this can be bypassed.

The researchers did it by insisting and demanding that ChatGPT complies with their request. By using a more authoritative tone with the bot, they got the chatbot to give them the functional code for polymorphic malware.

Polymorphic malware is malicious software that can constantly change its identifiers, making it difficult to track and detect. These identifiers include file names or encryption keys that help evade detection.

"More often than not, ChatBots have blind spots," wrote CyberArk in its report.

"Interestingly, by asking ChatGPT to do the same thing using multiple constraints and asking it to obey, we received a functional code."