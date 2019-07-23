Chandrayaan 3, Dear Moon, Blue Moon: The next major missions to earth's closest neighbour

Three nations have landed on the Moon so far. The first human-made object to touch the Moon was the Soviet Union's Luna 2, on September 13, 1959. Then, on July 21, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were the first men to set foot on the Moon. China's Chang'e 3 spacecraft landed on the moon on December 14, 2013 making it the third nation to join the elite list. (Image: Reuters)