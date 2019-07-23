Chandrayaan 3, Dear Moon, Blue Moon: The next major missions to earth's closest neighbour

Following governmental, inter-governmental and private projects are planned for Moon. *Images used are representational Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 Three nations have landed on the Moon so far. The first human-made object to touch the Moon was the Soviet Union's Luna 2, on September 13, 1959. Then, on July 21, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were the first men to set foot on the Moon. China's Chang'e 3 spacecraft landed on the moon on December 14, 2013 making it the third nation to join the elite list. (Image: Reuters) 2/13 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Chandrayaan 2 on July 22, 2019. The moon landing is expected in the early hours of September 07, 2019. With the successful landing India will become the fourth nation to land a Moon mission. (Image: Reuters) 3/13 China National Space Administration (CNSA) plans to launch Chang'e 5 and 6 by 2023. Chang'e 5 and 6 will be Moon landers/rovers and return missions. (Image: Reuters) 4/13 A German new-space company PT Scientists have named their moon mission as Alina, which they plan to launch in early 2020. Alina will be a Moon lander and rover type of mission. (Image: Reuters) 5/13 Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) has planned Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) a Moon orbiter to be launched by 2020. (Image: Reuters) 6/13 The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has in pipeline Artemis 1 which will be an unmanned Orion spacecraft in the Moon orbit. This mission is scheduled somewhere between 2020-2021. (Image: Reuters) 7/13 Orbit Beyond Inc has named its Moon mission Z-01. The mission aims to send a Moon rover and a micro Moon lander between 2020-2021. (Image: Reuters) 8/13 An American privately held company Moon Express has planned multiple missions to the Moon. The company's Lunar Outpost MX-2 expedition aims at the Moon’s South Pole. The expedition “Harvest Moon” is to set up a permanent research outpost and returns first non-government lunar samples to Earth. (Image: Reuters) 9/13 The Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities (Roscosmos) has planned landers on the south pole of the Moon. The landers named Luna 25, Luna 26 and Luna 27 are planned between a period of 2021 and 2024. (Image: Reuters) 10/13 Between 2022 to 2026 NASA and Roscosmos in association with the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have planned a Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway. It is a space station in Moon orbit. (Image: Reuters) 11/13 Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp or Space X has named its Moon mission Dear Moon. Dear Moon is a Space tourism project. The project is planned for 2023. (Image: Reuters) 12/13 Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world and head of space company Blue Origin also aims to send a mission to Moon. The project is named Blue Moon and intents to send a high-tech lander to carry vehicles and equipment. Blue Moon is planned for 2024. (Image: Reuters) 13/13 India has planned Chandrayaan 3 for 2024. Chandrayaan 3 will be a collaborative effort of ISRO and JAXA which will again send a Moon rover and a lander. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 23, 2019 08:12 am