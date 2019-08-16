App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Challenger bank Zenus receives permit to commence banking operations

Zenus Bank has received thousands of signups to its waiting list by interested clients from 118 different countries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Zenus Bank announced that it has received a permit to commence banking operations and launches Zenus.com with an integrated digital strategy.

The startup digital bank achieved this crucial milestone in line with their roadmap expecting to begin on-boarding clients later this year.

"We are solving a key financial inclusion challenge by enabling remote access to best in class global banking products and services for people around the world" said Mushegh Tovmasyan, Chairman & Founder.

Close

Since the launch of the Zenus.com website a little more than a month ago, Zenus Bank has received thousands of signups to its waiting list by interested clients from 118 different countries.

related news

The global financial services industry has witnessed more disruption from regulatory changes as well as technological innovations that are causing paradigm shifts in the global market structures as well as the broader economy. Being a digital bank is not a matter of re-inventing an existing banking platform to be digitally better but to drive economic and business models that deliver growth through integrating unique technology solutions globally for a competitive advantage.

"Being a first mover challenger bank, Zenus embraces initiatives such as open banking as a strategy, leveraging open APIs allowing us to integrate third-party developer solutions across our financial institution while offering far greater operational and financial transparency for our clients and investors." added Weiyee In, Chief Strategy Officer for Zenus Bank.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

