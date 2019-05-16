App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 16, 2019 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CFO’s cost management style can produce a 7 percentage point differential in return on invested capital: Gartner

Companies that spend for revenue growth while also proactively cutting costs, significantly outperformed those companies that focused on high growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The best CFO approaches to cost management deliver up to a 7 percentage point return on invested capital premium since 2010, according to Gartner. The findings come from a new study of long-term value creation in more than 1,000 of the world’s largest companies.

“Company costs have increased faster than revenue since 2013, creating a profitability gap that has not been filled even as earnings have improved from their 2014 slump,” said Jason Boldt, director at Gartner. “The choices CFOs make about how to allocate resources to pursue growth and how to cut costs show quantifiable differences to returns on invested capital.”

The findings indicate that companies that spend for revenue growth while also proactively cutting costs, an approach Gartner calls “Efficient Growth,” significantly outperformed those companies that focused on high growth or on reducing costs alone.

“Managing costs is a prevalent theme in recent earnings transcripts, and many large companies have already launched significant cost-reduction programs,” said Mr. Boldt. “While, on average, 81 percent of a company’s costs are defined by the industry they are in, the remaining 19 percent are largely determined by executive decision-making, and this is where high-performing CFOs — who deliver the best return on capital — are making their impact felt.”

related news

The research showed four key “cost anchors” — or negative management behaviours that drag down earnings — that most companies suffered from. Eighty-seven percent of companies suffered from poor cost visibility, 89 percent from cost equivalence, 84 percent used outdated cost models and 90 percent suffered from business resistance.
First Published on May 16, 2019 08:27 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut looks elegantly bold in a Falguni and Shan ...

De De Pyaar De Mid Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut who will dazzle on the ...

Exclusive: THIS is how Sushant Singh Rajput plans to rebrand himself i ...

Deepika Padukone touches down for Cannes, are you excited to see her r ...

Game of Thrones: Thousands of fans sign petition and demand remake of ...

Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 31st birthday with close buddies and a ha ...

Team India: Anil Kumble had an idea to punish latecomers, but MS Dhoni ...

Kirron Kher turns Harley David Singh, enjoys a ‘geri’ in Chandigar ...

Car in Bhagwat's Convoy Overturns in Bid to Save Cow, Security Personn ...

Naveen Patnaik Urges Rajnath Singh to Relax NDRF Norms to Fix Power Se ...

Madras High Court Reserves Orders on Haasan's Anticipatory Bail Plea

Mayawati, Akhilesh Step Up Attack on PM Modi in Varanasi Rally

National Security Guard Commandos Create History, Summit Mount Everest ...

Pakistan Considers Moving International Forums Against Acquittal of Sa ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Election Epicentre: Decoding Pulse Of The Final Phase Battles In Eater ...

Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar Lookalike Spotted Campaigning for BJP Candida ...

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally in Salempur Lok Sabha constituency ...

Gorakhpur Diary: A tough electoral battle, promise of jobs, better hos ...

EXCLUSIVE: Dynasty politics is dangerous, BJP will emerge victorious w ...

Pragya Singh Thakur calls Godse 'patriot', BJP 'doesn't agree' with he ...

RBI asks NBFCs with assets size of over Rs 50 billion to appoint chief ...

Wall Street opens higher after upbeat Cisco, Walmart earnings

Markets under Modi government: Only 5 Nifty stocks gave negative retur ...

General sense is that we will get an NDA government, says Rajeev Malik ...

Specialty chemicals sector likely to report double-digit growth for lo ...

Election Commission's decision to use Article 324 in West Bengal sever ...

Game of Thrones: From seasons 1-8, best scenes featuring Cersei Lannis ...

Madras HC's suggestion on excluding consensual sex between people olde ...

Poco F1, Honor Play and more: Gaming phones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG M ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May loses popularity in Maidenhea ...

Economic slowdown: Why there will be no honeymoon period, no scope for ...

With no waste disposal plan, India’s solar power programme may lead ...

Free Solo: How rock climber Alex Honnold scaled the 3,000-feet-high ve ...

Premier League: Manchester City, United and Liverpool among clubs set ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.