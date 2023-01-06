 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

CES 2023 | Qualcomm, Iridium partner to bring satellite messaging to Android phones

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Iridium Communications and Qualcomm partnership will enable SOS, SMS and low-bandwidth messaging applications

(Image Courtesy: Qualcomm)

American chipmaker Qualcomm in collaboration with McLean, Virginia-based mobile network provider Iridium Communications has introduced satellite-based messaging service for premium Android smartphones.

Starting with devices using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Snapdragon Satellite service will provide global connectivity and support mobile messaging standards around the world.

In a blog post, Qualcomm said that Snapdragon Satellite can support "two-way messaging for emergency use, SMS texting, and other messaging applications – for a variety of purposes such as emergencies or recreation in remote, rural and offshore locations."

Qualcomm made the announcement at the 2023 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) being held in Las Vegas.

The company said it would bring satellite-based emergency services to more devices other than smartphones and would serve "devices needing global messaging capabilities".

In November, Apple introduced a satellite based SOS service for users in the US and Canada. The service was restricted to iPhone 14 users at the launch.