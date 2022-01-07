CES 2022: Asus unveils foldable laptop alongside TUF Gaming, ZenBook OLED notebooks

Asus announced new ZenBook laptops at CES 2022, including a foldable OLED laptop. The two new Asus laptops included the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable and Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition. Asus also introduced new budget gaming laptops in its TUF series.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Specifications

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is equipped with a 17.3-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1920 pixels) OLED screen with 500 nits of peak brightness. The display has a 4:3 aspect ratio, although it can be folded in the middle to give you a tablet-sized 12.5-inch screen with a 1920 x 1280 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. Users will be able to work on multiple screens using the proprietary ScreenXpert feature.

The display here is Pantone Validated out of the box, while you also get Dolby Vision HDR support. It also has a TÜV Rheinland certification and has 100 percent DCI-P3 gamut. The notebook features quad-speakers by Harman Kardon and supports Dolby Atmos. When used as a standard laptop in PC mode, the foldable laptop can be paired with the ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard.

The Asus’ foldable laptop is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (1250U) processor paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The chip is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Asus also says that the laptop meets the US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Specifications

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is powered by an Intel Core i9-12900H processor paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It is equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The Zenbook 14X OLED laptop sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 550 nits of peak brightness.

The panel also boasts a 0.2ms response time and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition also boasts another 3.5-inch OLED ZenVivio smart display on the lid. The notebook also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4. Asus also says that the Zenbook 14X OLED also meets the US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard.

ZenBook Laptops

Asus also updated other ZenBook laptops with either the 12th Generation Intel Core i7 P-series processor or AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor models for 2022. The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED, and Zenbook 14X OLED were among the Zenbook line-up that received updated hardware. We also caught a glimpse of several new TUF gaming laptops.

Asus TUF Gaming Laptops (2022)

The 2022 Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17 come with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU. Additionally, the 2022 Asus TUF Gaming A15 and A17 laptops come equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor. Asus also says that these notebooks will feature high-performance mobile GPUs from Nvidia.

New for 2022, all TUF Gaming laptops feature a hardware MUX switch. The new TUF laptops are equipped with high refresh rate display options, including Full HD (300 Hz) or Quad HD (165 Hz) panels. Asus also says that the entire 2022 TUF Gaming line-up has an updated design inspired by Mecha Anime.

Asus also updated the TUF Dash F15 with an Intel Core i7-12650H processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU with a MUX switch. The laptop also comes with DDR5 memory running at 4800 MHz. The new TUF Dash F15 opts for a QHD 165 Hz panel with 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut.