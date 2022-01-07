MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

CES 2022: Asus unveils foldable laptop alongside TUF Gaming, ZenBook OLED notebooks

Asus' new ZenBook OLED laptops are equipped with 12th Gen Intel laptop CPUs.

Carlsen Martin
January 07, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST

Asus announced new ZenBook laptops at CES 2022, including a foldable OLED laptop. The two new Asus laptops included the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable and Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition. Asus also introduced new budget gaming laptops in its TUF series.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Specifications

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is equipped with a 17.3-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1920 pixels) OLED screen with 500 nits of peak brightness. The display has a 4:3 aspect ratio, although it can be folded in the middle to give you a tablet-sized 12.5-inch screen with a 1920 x 1280 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. Users will be able to work on multiple screens using the proprietary ScreenXpert feature.

The display here is Pantone Validated out of the box, while you also get Dolby Vision HDR support. It also has a TÜV Rheinland certification and has 100 percent DCI-P3 gamut. The notebook features quad-speakers by Harman Kardon and supports Dolby Atmos. When used as a standard laptop in PC mode, the foldable laptop can be paired with the ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard.

The Asus’ foldable laptop is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (1250U) processor paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The chip is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Asus also says that the laptop meets the US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard.

Close

Related stories

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Specifications

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is powered by an Intel Core i9-12900H processor paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It is equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The Zenbook 14X OLED laptop sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 550 nits of peak brightness.

Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

The panel also boasts a 0.2ms response time and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition also boasts another 3.5-inch OLED ZenVivio smart display on the lid. The notebook also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4. Asus also says that the Zenbook 14X OLED also meets the US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard.

ZenBook Laptops 

Asus also updated other ZenBook laptops with either the 12th Generation Intel Core i7 P-series processor or AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor models for 2022. The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED, and Zenbook 14X OLED were among the Zenbook line-up that received updated hardware. We also caught a glimpse of several new TUF gaming laptops.

Asus TUF Gaming Laptops (2022)

The 2022 Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17 come with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU. Additionally, the 2022 Asus TUF Gaming A15 and A17 laptops come equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor. Asus also says that these notebooks will feature high-performance mobile GPUs from Nvidia.

TUF Family 2022

New for 2022, all TUF Gaming laptops feature a hardware MUX switch. The new TUF laptops are equipped with high refresh rate display options, including Full HD (300 Hz) or Quad HD (165 Hz) panels. Asus also says that the entire 2022 TUF Gaming line-up has an updated design inspired by Mecha Anime.

Asus also updated the TUF Dash F15 with an Intel Core i7-12650H processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU with a MUX switch. The laptop also comes with DDR5 memory running at 4800 MHz. The new TUF Dash F15 opts for a QHD 165 Hz panel with 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #AMD #Asus #CES 2022 #gaming #Intel #laptops #NVIDIA
first published: Jan 7, 2022 06:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.