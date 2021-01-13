CES 2021 | TCL unveils QLED TVs, Smart AC, refrigerator and more IoT products

Chinese electronics giant TCL has unveiled a host of new products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. The list of new tech products at CES 2021 from TCL includes its TCL Mini-LED, QLED and 4K HDR TVs, audio, and home appliances offerings under its forward-looking AI x IoT strategy.

Premium Mini-LED, QLED and 4K HDR TVs

TCL has introduced three Mini-LED, QLED and 4K HDR TVs claiming to offer powerful picture performance and deliver a comprehensive range of lifestyle features for new generations. The new models introduced include the TCL 4K Mini-LED TV C825, TCL 4K QLED TV C725, TCL 4K HDR TV P725.

High-Performance Audio

TCL has also unveiled the TCL TS8132 soundbar at CES 2021. It is a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar using a 3.1.2 channel configuration with a maximum audio power of 350W. The soundbar is claimed to provide an immersive sound experience with enhanced dialogue and speech intelligibility with the help of dedicated center channel and impressive effects through the two vertical channels, and a powerful wireless subwoofer.

TS8132 has Chromecast built-in and also works with popular voice assistants including Hey Google, Apple AirPlay and Amazon Alexa.

Air Conditioner

At the CES 2021, the company also announced the TCL Ocarina AC that can connect to a smart TV, phone and any compatible devices via the TCL Home App or Google Assistant. Users can activate and control their AC remotely, making it easy to turn it on and off, adjust speed and temperature.

The Deep Clean function is an advanced combination of washing, drying, and anti-bacterial. It is clinically proven to remove most germs, dust and pollution. It also automatically cleans evaporator – reducing labor, saving energy and ensuring indoor air remains fresh.

Washing Machine

TCL’s latest smart washing machines, the X10, integrates smart home connectivity through the TCL Home App. With Wi-Fi control, washing cycles are fully customisable including cycle volume and duration. There are multiple washing programs with full coverage of types of laundry items.

The TCL X10 washing machine can also help sort washing as it has a front loader and a top loader. This allows users to wash baby clothes or small items in the top unit and adult clothes or larger clothes in the bottom unit, for cleaner and more hygienic washing.

Equipped with a DD motor, both units can either run separately or at the same time. WiFi connectivity means the TCL X10 can be managed remotely via the TCL Home App – for ultra-convenient, 24/7 control anywhere.

Refrigerator

The TCL C470 refrigerator launched at CES 2021 features a 21.5-inch smart LED screen designed to bring more fun into the kitchen. The refrigerator is preloaded with media resources, recipe recommendations, a drawing board, etc. It also features Power Cool that can cool drinks in five minutes, and Power Freeze which can fast freeze meat in 10 minutes.

The TCL C470’s door gasket is fitted with a dust-proofing protection layer that has an anti-bacterial agent inside.

Air Purifier

The TCL Breeva A3 is the company's latest air purifier featuring “Breeva Shield”- made up of UV-C light and Ionizer - to handle bacteria and airborne microbes. Also, it has a 3-stage filtration system to deal with dust, pollen, smoke and pet odours in the air.

It is designed to purify air in spaces up to 32 square meters and can clean up to 270 cubic meters of air per hour. Also, it has built-in air quality sensors. At night, its Ultra Quiet sleep mode and display off feature helps Breeva A3 users to sleep soundly.

Vacuum Cleaner

The TCL Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a 70mm tall robot vacuum cleaner that can work under most furniture items.It can handle room thresholds over 20mm. The TCL Robot Vacuum Cleaner also has a sensor system that delivers a smart clean home.