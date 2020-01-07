CES 2020: TCL unveils new 10 series smartphones with quad-camera setup and 5G connectivity

TCL recently unveiled three new handsets in the mid-range smartphone segment at CES 2020. The TCL 10 series consists of three mid-range offerings from the company, including – TCL 10 5G, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L. The company has confirmed that its new 10 series will arrive in global markets this year.

TCL’s 10 series feature screen made by TCL CSOT, the company’s display division. The displays feature TCL’s NXTVISION display optimisation technology. The TCL 10 Pro is the only one of the three to sport an edge AMOLED screen.

The TCL 10 5G debuts as the company’s first 5G handset and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 series chipsets, presumably the Snapdragon 765 or 765G. The TCL 10 5G features a punch-hole camera with a reflective glass back, and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, all but guaranteeing an LCD screen. The handset also rocks a quad-camera setup with a possible 64-megapixel primary sensor and two dual-flash modules.

The TCL 10 Pro looks very similar to its 5G counterpart with a different type of display. The Pro variant features a dewdrop notch and an edge AMOLED display. The other difference between the 5G and Pro variants is that the latter comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The TCL 10 Pro also boasts a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and two single-LED flash modules.

The last TCL 10 series handset to debut at CES 2020 was the TCL 10L, presumably referring to a Lite version of the phone. The design of the 10L is similar to that of the TCL 10 5G with the punch-hole notch and rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Unlike the Pro and 5G variants, the quad-camera setup on the back of the 10L features a 48-megapixel primary sensor.