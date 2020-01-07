CES 2020: Samsung showcase 8K QLED TV without bezels and a new 292-inch The Wall

Samsung is pulling out all the stops at CES 2020. The South Korean giant has showcased a rotating TV, one of the largest TV yet, and a television that is all-screen and no bezels. Samsung’s biggest unveil at CES 2020, up until now, came in the form of its next-gen flagship QLED 8K TV.

Q950TS 8K QLED

Samsung's Q950TS 8K TV is one of the sleekest-looking televisions on the market. It does away with bezels altogether and is almost all-screen with a whopping 99-percent screen-to-body-ratio, offering consumers an unprecedented viewing experience. The Q950TS is 15 millimetres thin across the entire display.

Samsung is also claiming that its 2020 line-up of TVs will be among the first in the industry to support native 8K playback and be able to stream AVI codec videos filmed in 8K. The improved Quantum Processor 8K offers better AI upscaling, which will feature a deep learning neural network that utilises machine learning to teach itself algorithms to improve picture quality.

Samsung claims the new Tizen chip offers enhanced AI capabilities to improve audio and video. The new 8K TV also provides a range of smart features powered by Tizen OS, making it easier for consumers to access new features Tap View, Samsung Health and Digital Butler and use voice commands. The TV features speakers on either side of the display and sub-woofers in the back. Additionally, it is integrated with Object Tracking Sound+ technology.

The Wall

The massive Samsung Wall is undoubtedly one of the most expensive TVs available on the market. The costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, and at CES 2020, Samsung showed off the largest iteration of the Wall yet. The Wall stands at a whopping 292 inches and uses MicroLED technology. The Wall uses modular MicroLED technology, allowing you to build it as big as you want.

Sero