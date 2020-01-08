CES 2020: Not just an AI assistant, Neon is world’s first ‘Artificial Human’

The world’s first artificial human ‘Neon’ was demoed at the Consumer Electronic Show 2020 on January 7. Taking the human-artificial intelligence (AI) experience a notch higher, Samsung-backed Star Lab’s CEO Pranav Mistry devised Neons, which are reportedly capable of experiencing unique human emotions and building a memory.

With the aim to deepen the experience with an AI, Neons have been created in a way they can talk and feel like real humans. According to a CNBC report, that is exactly what sets Neons apart from regular robots, humanoids, or smart home devices such as Google Assistant and Alexa.

These new-age AIs are capable of doing far more than just give weather updates or play music on command. They may not be repositories of knowledge but can converse like real humans, that too, in multiple languages such as English, Hindi, and Spanish.

At this year’s CES meet, which began on January 7, Star Labs demonstrated six different computer-created virtual beings that are intelligent and represent six unique personalities coming from various walks of life such as a fitness instructor, a pop star, a journalist, a model, etc.

Talking about his innovation: Mistry said: “Neon is like a new kind of life. There are millions of species on our planet and we hope to add one more. Neons will be our friends, collaborators, and companions, continually learning, evolving, and forming memories from their interactions."

Technically speaking, interactions with a Neon would feel like the scene of a Science Fiction movie, where directors and writers, have for years, imagined an alternate reality consisting of such artificial humans.

In its media release, the company stated that these artificial beings work on Core R3 -- a technology platform that focuses on “reality, realtime, and responsiveness”. It added: “It is inspired by the rhythmic complexities of nature and extensively trained with how humans look, behave and interact. CORE R3 can computationally create a lifelike reality that is beyond normal perception to distinguish. It can also connect to other domain-specific and value-added services.”

The release further informed that “SPECTRA, which is still being developed, will be used along with CORE R3 to introduce qualities of Intelligence, Learning, Emotions, and Memory to the Neons, making interactions with them completely immersional”.