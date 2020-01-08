CES 2020: MediaTek's new Dimensity 800 5G SoC will power price-competitive 5G phones

MediaTek recently revealed a new 5G chipset for smartphones at CES 2020. The Dimensity 800 SoC is built on the 7nm fabrication process and is engineered to deliver 5G connectivity to mid-range handsets, primarily on the more-premium handsets.

According to MediaTek, the first smartphones to feature the new Dimensity 800 chipsets will arrive in the first half of 2020.

The Dimensity 800 system-on-chip features an integrated 5G modem and is the first in the Dimensity 800 series. The 5G SoC is designed to support NSA and SA sub-6Ghz networks. It features multi-mode support from 2G to 5G and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS). The integrated Sub-6 5G modem boasts a compact design to offer power efficiency as compared to a 5G chip with a separate 5G modem (Like the Snapdragon 865).

TL Lee, Head of MediaTek’s wireless business unit, said, “The Dimensity 800 series will power the new premium segment for 5G, bringing consumers flagship smartphone features and performance at mid-range price points.”

The new MediaTek SoC arrives with an octa-core processor, which includes four Cortex A76 cores (Clocked at 2GHz) and four Cortex A55 (2GHz). On the graphics front, the 5G chip features a Mali-G57MP4 GPU. The graphics unit used in the Dimensity 800 5G is the same class as that on the flagship Dimensity 1000. Additionally, HyperEngine technology boosts hardware to improve performance when gaming.

The image signal processor (ISP) on the Dimensity 800 supports up to a single 64-megapixel sensor or 32-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual camera sensors. The system-on-chip supports video recording in 4K resolution at 30fps in HEVC and H.264 format.