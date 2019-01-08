App
HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 08:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CES 2019: Watch Hyundai's Elevate walking car concept — the Ultimate Mobility Vehicle

An overview of Hyundai’s Elevate concept showcase at CES 2019

Advait Berde
Korean manufacturer Hyundai has never hesitated from experimentation, however absurd it may be. Right from giving their rallycross chassis to a commuter hatchback in i20 or coming up with an all-new electric vehicle in the Kona, Hyundai has surprised its audience time and again. This time at CES 2019, Hyundai took a step which no one was expecting.

Hyundai removed the wheels of car and has come up with an alternative for the conventional wheels.

Giving the name ‘Elevate’ to their latest concept car, Hyundai has combined electric vehicle technology and robotics, to come up with something known as “legs” for their vehicle. What this essentially does is replaces the conventional four wheels with robotic legs, which are highly capable of traversing over any terrain, vertical or horizontal and regardless of the surface texture. If this concept is to be believed, we could easily have the perfect ‘All-Terrain Vehicle’ in the coming years. Hyundai has dubbed Elevate as the Ultimate Mobility Vehicle.

However, as fancy and appealing as it sounds, it has not been deemed as a possible concept yet. A wide array of problems ranging from passenger comfort to driver safety have stunted the progress of Elevate, but Hyundai engineers seem to be in no mood to give up. Hyundai categorises the Elevate as an Ultimate Mobility Vehicle or UMV. There's not much information about what powers this prototype or if we'll ever see it enter production. But there is no harm in hoping, right?
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 08:29 am

tags #CES 2019 #Hyundai

