CES 2019 in pics: Expect 5G connectivity, 8k TVs and smarter phones at the tech expo

Here’s what to expect from the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 Binu Panicker @moneycontrolcom 1/5 5G: The next generation of mobile data connectivity, 5G will make gigabit speeds possible and is expected to kick start the Internet of Things revolution. The CES will serve as the stage for companies to showcase various advances in 5G. For consumers, 4G meant seamless video streaming. 5G will be about experiencing augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial intelligence. (Image: Reuters) 2/5 8K TVs: If large televisions (e.g. Samsung’s 146-inch The Wall TV) stole the show at CES 2018, this year it will be all about 8K resolution. At 16 times the resolution of a Full HD television or four times the resolution of an Ultra HD TV or 4K TV, 8K would bring the next level of clarity. (Image: Pixabay) 3/5 Smarter-phones: Smartphones of 2018 lacked innovation. However, that is expected to change in 2019. At CES 2019, get ready to witness smartphones which are bendable, smartphones with 5G connectivity, more eyes (three, four, five or even six cameras) and improved security. (Image: Pixabay) 4/5 Smart devices: With the advent of 5G, more than most word, it will be ‘connected’ which people will associate more with a house in 2019. Soon, smart devices will not be limited to Amazon Echo, Google Home, Smart TV or your smartphone, but will consist of a whole array of connected devices such as smart clock, smart microwave oven, smart fridge, smart coffee maker and even a smart bathroom. (Image: Pixabay) 5/5 Augmented Reality: Apple and Google launched augmented reality (AR) development platforms ARKit and ARCore respectively last year. That, combined with the fact that chip-makers witnessing the true potential of AR-based apps and introducing AR-capable CPUs, which also do not cost us our kidney’s, 2019 may finally be the year when AR finally goes mainstream. One can expect number of AR devices such as smartphones, headsets, glasses unwrapped at CES 2019. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 7, 2019 03:19 pm