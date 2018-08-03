App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 02:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre withdrawing notification on social media hub, AG informs SC

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the submission of Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, that the impugned notification was being withdrawn, and disposed off petitions challenging it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a U-turn, the Centre today told the Supreme Court that it was withdrawing its notification proposing to create a social media hub, which some have alleged could become a tool to monitor online activities of citizens.

Venugopal told the bench, comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, the social media policy would be reviewed completely by the government.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by TMC MLA Mahua Moitra alleging that the Centre's social media hub policy was to be used as a tool to monitor social media activities of the citizens and has sought quashing of the same.

The apex court, while agreeing to hear the plea on July 13, had asked the government whether its move to create such a hub was to tap people's WhatsApp messages, and observed that it will be like creating a "surveillance state".
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 01:50 pm

tags #Centre #Current Affairs #India #social media

