Last Updated : Jan 12, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre to launch technology challenge to address housing shortage

Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will launch the initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said.

To address the issues related to housing shortage in a time-bound manner, the Centre will launch the 'Global Housing Technology Challenge' here on Monday, officials said.

"Global Housing Technology Challenge-India will enable a paradigm shift in the country's construction sector," Mishra tweeted.

"It will address issues related to housing shortage in a time-bound manner & focus on the need for emerging, cost effective & speedy construction technologies," he said.

The PMAY (U), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, aims to ensure "Housing for all by 2022" by providing financial assistance to the beneficiaries.
First Published on Jan 12, 2019 01:50 pm

