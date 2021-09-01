MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

CD Projekt Red hires Yigsoft to build out more mod support for Cyberpunk 2077

Yigsoft is made up of modders, who are responsible for some of the biggest tools, the CP 2077 community have now.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST
Yigsoft, the people behind some of the biggest modding tools for CP 2077, have been hired by CDPR.

Yigsoft, the people behind some of the biggest modding tools for CP 2077, have been hired by CDPR.

Yigsoft, the team behind some of the biggest modding tools the Cyberpunk 2077 has, will be joining CD Projekt RED to help flesh out mod support for the game further.

Announced on the Cyberpunk 2077 modding community Discord, the team said, "We are extremely pleased to announce that @Blumster, @Nightmarea, @rfuzzo and I will be joining CDPR under my and @Nightmarea's company (https://yigsoft.dev/). We will be working on various projects related to the Cyberpunk 2077 backend and the game's modding support. We are really excited for this and we really hope we can help to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to the next level!"

In a statement shared with PC Gamer, a CD Projekt RED spokesperson confirmed the news, saying, "We are working with Yigsoft on the development of Cyberpunk 2077 modding tools. The modding community has always been very important to us and we are happy to be working with them side by side on further expanding the tools which are available to modders."

Yigsoft made their name in the community as developers of Wolvenkit, an open-source collection of mod tools for CDPR's RED Engine. It supports Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077.

This is good news for Cyberpunk 2077's fanbase after an underwhelming Livestream that seemed to divide players and the very mundane cosmetic DLC which was provided with Patch 1.3.

Close

Related stories

It does make you wonder how far deep into the trenches CDPR are with this game when you need to hire modders to fix it and provide tools. A lot of the community has wondered if they will be able to improve the game much at all.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CD Projekt Red #Cyberpunk 2077
first published: Sep 1, 2021 10:52 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.