CD Projekt Red hires Yigsoft to build out more mod support for Cyberpunk 2077

Yigsoft, the people behind some of the biggest modding tools for CP 2077, have been hired by CDPR.

Yigsoft, the team behind some of the biggest modding tools the Cyberpunk 2077 has, will be joining CD Projekt RED to help flesh out mod support for the game further.

Announced on the Cyberpunk 2077 modding community Discord, the team said, "We are extremely pleased to announce that @Blumster, @Nightmarea, @rfuzzo and I will be joining CDPR under my and @Nightmarea's company (https://yigsoft.dev/). We will be working on various projects related to the Cyberpunk 2077 backend and the game's modding support. We are really excited for this and we really hope we can help to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to the next level!"

In a statement shared with PC Gamer, a CD Projekt RED spokesperson confirmed the news, saying, "We are working with Yigsoft on the development of Cyberpunk 2077 modding tools. The modding community has always been very important to us and we are happy to be working with them side by side on further expanding the tools which are available to modders."

Yigsoft made their name in the community as developers of Wolvenkit, an open-source collection of mod tools for CDPR's RED Engine. It supports Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077.

This is good news for Cyberpunk 2077's fanbase after an underwhelming Livestream that seemed to divide players and the very mundane cosmetic DLC which was provided with Patch 1.3.

It does make you wonder how far deep into the trenches CDPR are with this game when you need to hire modders to fix it and provide tools. A lot of the community has wondered if they will be able to improve the game much at all.