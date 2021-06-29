MARKET NEWS

CD Projekt Red CEO says Cyberpunk 2077 now has 'satisfactory' performance

During WSE Innovation Day Adam Kicinski said that he was satisfied with the game's performance post patches.

Moneycontrol News
June 29, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
At the recent WSE Innovation Day, CD Projekt RED CEO Adam Kicinski said that he was happy with the current state of Cyberpunk 2077 and felt that the game had reached a "Satisfactory" level of stability and performance.

The story of the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077 won't be news to anyone but a lot of fans have held out hope that the Polish studio somehow manages to turn the ship around. The game has received numerous bug fixes and patches since launch but so far the community seems to be disappointed with the progress made on the game.

There are still a load of issues that plague the game from poor AI to terrible car handling and an empty open world. The game also has various problems related to game mechanics being broken like perks not working.

Most of the ire of the fans seems to be directed at the misleading marketing material of the game that promised a lot of features that did not end up making it into the finished product.

"We have already reached a satisfactory level [of stability]. We have also worked on the overall performance, and we are quite satisfied with that," said Kicinski during the event.

"Of course, we have also fixed bugs and glitches, and we will continue to do so. Over time, we will be introducing fixes to the general systems that players [have pointed out as needing improvement]," he added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CD Projekt Red #Cyberpunk 2077
first published: Jun 29, 2021 01:38 pm

