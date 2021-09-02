CD Projekt RED aims for late 2021 release for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 next-gen upgrades

The company isn't sure about it though

CD Projekt RED (CDPR) has set a timeline for the next generation versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Complete Edition. They have a targeted release date of late in 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077 in particular should benefit the most from a next-generation upgrade from the new consoles. It has earned a somewhat dubious reputation thanks to one of the worst launches in video game history but the studio has worked on fixes and patches since then, the latest of which - Patch 1.3 - was rolled out to players last month.

The story on last generation consoles has not fared any better either with Sony removing Cyberpunk 2077 from its store for six months after launch. This makes the next generation update all the more important as it may lure player's burned by the inferior PS4 and Xbox One versions back to the game.

Chief Executive Adam Kicinski said the company was working on the first expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 during the latest H1 2021 Earnings call.

"When we talk about expansions then we talk about bigger things," Kicinski said while not giving a firm date for the release.

Similar to the two expansions released for The Witcher 3, Kicinski said the expansion will be at cost to the gamers.

Thankfully, The Witcher 3 still remains one of the best RPGs of the last decade. Since its launch in 2015, the game has won accolades and is beloved by many fans.

The tie-in Netflix series starring Henry Cavill has also proven to be massively successful. CDPR has already announced The Witcher 3: Complete Edition will include both expansions (Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine) for the game along with DLC inspired by the Netflix show.

Players who already own the Witcher 3 and its expansions will receive the upgrade for free.