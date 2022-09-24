English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    CBI cracks down against child sex abuse material, raids 56 locations across country

    The CBI targeted cloud storage facilities used by the peddlers to circulate audio-visuals of illicit sexual activities with minors by carrying out searches at 56 locations in 19 states.

    PTI
    September 24, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
    The case joins a catalogue of others in recent years that have been solved through DNA testing, a powerful tool in courtrooms across the country that has both led to people being exonerated of wrongful convictions and helped investigators find the killers in cold cases from decades ago (Representative Image)

    The case joins a catalogue of others in recent years that have been solved through DNA testing, a powerful tool in courtrooms across the country that has both led to people being exonerated of wrongful convictions and helped investigators find the killers in cold cases from decades ago (Representative Image)

    The CBI on Saturday carried out searches at 56 locations in 19 states and a Union Territory in connection with two cases of circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online as part of Operation 'Megha Chakra', officials said. The searches were based on inputs from Interpol Singapore and intelligence obtained during last year's Operation Carbon, conducted against peddlers of CSAM on the Internet using cloud storage, they said.

    The operation is targeted at cloud storage facilities used by the peddlers to circulate audio-visuals of illicit sexual activities with minors, thus earning the code 'Megha Chakra'. The agency, being the first agency to set up a cyber crime unit, has hit CSAM peddlers across India, an official said.

     
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    PTI
    Tags: #CBI #Crime #CSAM #India #Technology
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 12:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.