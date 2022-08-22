English
    Caviar's new custom Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 versions will set you back upwards of $10,000

    Caviar has announced new versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 called ‘Heralds of the Galaxy’ that are debuting in and around the $10,000 mark (Roughly Rs 7,98,800).

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST

    Samsung only recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 globally and in India. Now, there are new versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 by luxury customisation brand Caviar.

    At a staggering starting price of Rs 1,54,999 in India or $1,799, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the most expensive phones on the market. However, Caviar has announced new versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 called ‘Heralds of the Galaxy’ that are debuting in and around the $10,000 mark (Roughly Rs 7,98,800).

    Caviar has designed four new luxury variations of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, including Black Rain, Canyon Diablo, Golden Meteor, and Solar Eclipse. However, the star of the show is definitely the Golden Meteor version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 by Caviar, which costs $11,180 (Roughly Rs 8,93,050) for the base 12GB/256GB configuration.

    The Golden Meteor version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has three meteorite particles used, including Seymchan, Muonionalusta, and Diablo Canyon. The Caviar logo is engraved on titanium in gold colour. 24K gold plated reinforcing frames. Caviar has promised to make 29 units of this variant in both 256GB and 512GB configurations.

    Additionally, the Canyon Diablo version also has the Caviar logo engraved with titanium. The Canyon Diablo version features a starting price of $10,830 (Roughly Rs 8,65,000). Additionally, the Black Rain and Solar Eclipse feature a starting price of $9,610 (Roughly Rs 7,67,550) and $9,700 (Roughly Rs 7,74,750), respectively. For more details, head on over to the link.

    Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India announced; check details
    Tags: #Foldable smartphones #Samsung #smartphones
