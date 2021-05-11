Carl Pei's Nothing to launch its first product 'Ear 1' in June

Carl Pei's Nothing was founded in October last year and they have pretty much hit the ground running since then.

They are now on track to launch their first product in June - earbuds which are called Ear 1. Like the company's name, we have "nothing" to go on except an artistic rendition of the design and Carl Pei's enthusiastic description which reads, "Design is still top secret but what we can tell you is that Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come."

Pei also says that the name "Ear 1" echoes Nothing's raw ambition which is to "let things be what they are."

Why did the company decide that earbuds would make for a good launch product? Simply because they, "love music, podcasts, and audiobooks" but more importantly, the company feels like the earphones market was "begging for differentiation, a space where we can elevate design and deliver value from day one."

As The Verge pointed out, the earbuds will be designed in collaboration with popular Swedish audio house, Teenage Engineering. The Swedes are known for their killer designs, so whatever the final product will look like, it will likely be a head turner.