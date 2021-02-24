Carl Pei's Nothing announces Stockholm audio giant teenage engineering as Founding Partners

Nothing, a new venture by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, announced teenage engineering as a founding partner of the company. teenage engineering is a Stockholm-based company, globally renowned for its unique craftsmanship and industrial design prowess.

teenage engineering has been developing highly acclaimed audio products for over ten years now. The company’s emblematic first product was the portable wonder synthesizer OP-1. It launched in 2010 and is still used by world-famous musicians today.

Carl Pei, CEO & co-founder of Nothing, said, “I’m really excited to welcome teenage engineering to the growing Nothing family. They consist of some of the best designers and creatives that I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Together, we’ve created a product roadmap that’s unique and true to Nothing’s vision.”

Jesper Kouthoofd, co-founder & CEO of teenage engineering, is the Creative Lead behind Nothing’s design world, while Tom Howard has been appointed as Head of Design. Kouthoofd said, “When Carl first told me about Nothing’s vision, I remember being super excited thinking about how this would be translated into the design identity of the products.”

He added, “After months of research and development, we are now in a place where I believe we will have something exciting to show to the world.” Nothing will release its first products in the coming months.

Nothing also announced that it would be opening up for its community to invest as part of its Series A. Over 20,000 people have signed up for early access to date, with a registered interest close to $30 million in total. According to the company, this round of community funding will be carried out through a crowdfunding campaign starting on March 2nd.