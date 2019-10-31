Card details of nearly 1.3mn Indian banking customers up for sale on dark web

Nearly 1.3 million credit and debit card details of Indian banking customers have been put up on sale. The details of these card owners can be bought for $130 million from the dark web. This is reportedly the third-largest card dump of 2019, in terms of size.

According to a ZDNet report, this is one of the biggest card payment dumps in recent years. The details have been put up on Joker’s Stash, which is one of the largest and oldest card shops on the dark web.

Security researchers at Group-IB cards told the website that the uploaded data is being sold at a top-tier price. Details of each card are being sold for $100, which would aid in a trajectory of more than $130 million.

The report further states that the card details may have been obtained via skimming devices, installed either on ATMs or PoS systems. “This is because the card dump includes Track 2 data, usually found on a payment card's magnetic stripe”, the report stated.

Criminals who buy these card details from Joker’s Stash often use the data to clone legitimate cards and withdraw money from ATMs.

As mentioned earlier, this is the third-largest card dump of 2019, in terms of size. Over 5.3 million card details were obtained from Hy-Vee customers this year in August. During February, card details of 2.15 million American customers were available on Joker’s stash as part of the ‘DaVinci Breach’ card dump.

There have been two relatively small breaches, with nearly 8.9 lakh and 2.3 lakh card dumps from South Korean users reported in June and July.

However, except for the Indian card dumps, all the other details were released in small batches. Hackers may want to monetise as much as possible before banks take any countermeasures against the breach.