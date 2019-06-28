Capgemini to acquire Altran for €3.6 bn

Capgemini and Altran Technologies, a company in Engineering and R&D services, announced that they have entered into an agreement for exclusive negotiations whereby Capgemini is to acquire Altran, through a friendly takeover bid at €14.00 per Altran share, payable in cash. The total cash consideration will amount to €3.6 billion, excluding net financial debt (c. €1.4 billion).

Paul Hermelin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group, said: “This proposed combination enables Capgemini to take the lead in a very promising market segment—what we call ‘Intelligent Industry’ or the digital transformation of industrial and tech companies. The complementarity and power of our combined business and technological expertise are truly outstanding assets. By joining forces, we are positioning ourselves as a clear strategic partner to assist our clients in taking full advantage of the revolution created by the developments of the cloud, Edge computing, IoT, artificial intelligence and 5G. I am delighted to welcome to Capgemini the talents and leaders of Altran, who share our beliefs and corporate culture.”

Dominique Cerutti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Altran Group, added: “The proposed combination of Altran with Capgemini is perfectly aligned with the vision set out in our strategic plan. While technological disruptions and the digitalization of industries are accelerating, Altran has developed new service models and strengthened its leadership with a high value-added offer for its customers’ Engineering and R&D activities. In an industry that is consolidating rapidly there is no doubt that Capgemini is the ideal partner to build together a world leader in digital transformation. This transaction will create value for our customers, and is an outstanding opportunity to showcase the talent of our teams.”