Can't get a Blue tick next to your name? Twitter will now tell you why
July 11, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST
Twitter's verification team put out a tweet recently saying that they have listened to the feedback of users and will now provide more context when your applications are rejected.
Twitter hit pause on its verification program a week after relaunching it last year. It re-introduced the program in 2017 but stopped it for three years before re-opening it in May of 2020, only to then stop it again.
The reason Twitter cited for the pauses was the vast number of verification requests it had received and said that it needed time to vet the applications before accepting more.
It is now in the process of slowly relaunching the verification process with a staggered rollout to keep its team from getting overwhelmed with requests. Meanwhile, the company has listened to feedback from its users and says that it will now include the exact reasoning behind the rejection of an application.Speaking
with Gizmodo, Twitter's lead for verification, B Byrne said, "We know that generic rejection emails were confusing and frustrating for folks, so getting more specific information into the emails about verification decisions has been a top priority for our team."