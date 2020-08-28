Canon camera users can now automatically backup pictures on Google Photos

Canon camera users will now be able to automatically upload pictures to Google Photos with the latest version of the image.canon app on Android or iOS. The search giant announced that it had worked with Canon to add support for Google Photos as a backup option in Canon’s app.

The auto-backup feature will work with both Android and iOS version of the image.canon app, although compatibility will depend on your camera. Once you have the latest version of the app, you will be able to see the new option that allows you to transfer photos directly to Google Photos.

Once activated, the new feature will upload photos and videos automatically to Google Photos. Additionally, all images are synced to Google Photos in their original quality. Canon users will get a month of free membership to Google One with 100GB of cloud storage. You will need a Google One subscription to use this feature.

A paid Google One membership starts from Rs 130 per month for 100GB in India. The annual membership costs Rs 1,300, while Google also offers other plans, going all the way up to 30TB of cloud storage for Rs 9,750 per month. Canon’s app also supports backup to YouTube and Google Drive, while the latest version of the app adds Google Photos to the list.