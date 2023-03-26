 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can ChatGPT revolutionise the travel industry and help you plan your vacation?

Nivash Jeevanandam
Mar 26, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

Recent developments demonstrate that ChatGPT may further refine the new era of tailored experiences which AI has opened the gates to.

Trip planning is the most significant opportunity for ChatGPT in the travel industry.

Conversational capabilities have advanced significantly in the previous decade, but there is still a vast chance to improve them by teaching chatbots to comprehend and forecast traveller preferences. Nevertheless, in just a few years, our technology has powered more than 29 million virtual chats, saving more than eight million hours of agent time and allowing travellers to self-serve more quickly.

Why do we need ChatGPT for travel planning?

Trip planning is the most significant opportunity for ChatGPT in the travel industry. Imagine if travellers could utilise AI to construct a trip plan or find the best accommodations for their trip and then have these suggestions immediately added to their Expedia trip board. It can reduce to minutes a tediously manual planning procedure that involves sorting through numerous possibilities. For example, AI-powered instant translation services can negotiate last-minute changes of plans directly with hosts and rental car companies who don't speak the same language. Machine Learning models can automatically tell hosts that we'll be late to their beach cottage because our flight was late. Technology will continue to smooth out unexpected bumps in the road with more finesse and foresight. It remains to be seen if ChatGPT or other developments like it improve that.

Automation software vs AI bots