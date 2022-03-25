Camera centric Realme 9 smartphone could be arriving in April 2022: Report

Realme is reportedly gearing up to launch a new phone in its ‘Number’ series. Realme has already launched several phones in its 9 series in India this year, including the Realme 9i, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+.

Now, Realme is reportedly planning on launching a new phone in its 9 series. According to a report by 91mobiles, a new smartphone in the Realme 9 series will be unveiled with a 108 MP primary sensor. The upcoming Realme 9 phone is said to launch sometime in April 2022.

If accurate, the upcoming Realme 9 series device will be the company’s second line-up to feature a 108 MP primary camera, the first of which was the Realme 8 Pro. The new phone is expected to be a camera-centric device.

The Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 SE 5G are both equipped with 48 MP primary rear cameras, while the Realme 9i opts for a 50 MP main sensor. The Realme 9 Pro features a 64 MP primary camera, while the Realme 9 Pro+ has the best camera setup in the series with its 50 MP 50MP IMX766 sensor that comes with OIS.

As of now, there is no information about this mystery Realme device. And while the company is yet to launch a 4G version of the Realme 9, we believe it will be a new handset altogether in the series.

The Realme 9 4G will likely opt for a more modest camera setup on the back. Other details about the camera-centric Realme 9 smartphone aren’t available yet, but we will update you as soon as we get more information.