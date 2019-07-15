Callsign partners with Lloyds Banking Group for digital identification and authentication

Callsign has announced that it will be working with Lloyds Banking Group on providing digital identification and authentication solutions.

This latest partnership will see the bank rolling out Callsign’s platform to all customers across its core brands. The utilisation of the platform not only supports Lloyds' ongoing commitment to protecting customers from fraud but also provides an excellent and seamless customer experience.

Callsign’s technology works by using multiple real-time data points to help ensure someone really is who they say they are, combining multi-factor authentication and transaction approvals.

Zia Hayat, CEO and Founder of Callsign said: “We have already built a brilliant foundation with Lloyds Banking Group and I am thrilled at the prospect of continuing our working relationship. Our solution will enable the bank to go even further in maintaining a premium customer experience when it comes to identification, traditionally a challenging thing to achieve.”