Call of Duty: Vanguard in WWII setting officially teased

After many rumours and speculation, Sledgehammer Games have now acknowledged the next Call of Duty game

After numerous leaks that have hinted at details on the next Call of Duty game, Sledgehammer and Activision have decided to acknowledge that there is some truth in the speculation.

The official Call of Duty account has posted a cheeky jibe at all the rumours and leaked trailers that have circulated around the web. Importantly, the teases pokes fun at the trailer that was previously leaked appears to be confirming the WWII setting, though we will have to wait for the official launch for the confirmation.

It all began when players began datamining a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update finding files that hinted at and contained artwork for the next Call of Duty game. The images were shared online before being taken down.

Speculation is also rife that the game is going to be set in the WWII era, specifically the 1950s. This was the period of the Korean War, the battle between North and South Korea where the US was a principal participant with support for South Korea.

Interestingly, Sledgehammer was also responsible for the last Call of Duty Game set during World War II, simply titled Call of Duty: WWII.