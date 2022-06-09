English
    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II official gameplay trailer released

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will get an official global release on October 28

    Moneycontrol News
    June 09, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

    Infinity Ward recently revealed the first look of the next iteration of its popular Call of Duty franchise. The title is called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and is a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare.

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will get an official global release on October 28, 2022. The game picks up where its predecessor, Modern Warfare, left off. Additionally, the developer also confirmed that the all-new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will come out later this year, although no official date has been revealed. We believe Warzone 2.0 will get its debut alongside Modern Warfare II.

    Infinity Ward also mentioned that the battle royale-style Warzone title will also introduce a new mobile experience. Call of Duty will also run on one unified engine across the franchise beginning with Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. The RICOCHET Anti-Cheat engine will also be available on day one of

    In the release, Infinity Ward noted, “Witness and experience what made Task Force 141 become the iconic and legendary squad that it is as the action picks up following the harrowing and breathtaking action from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019).” Infinity Ward claims that the franchise will take a generation leap forward with Modern Warfare II and call it the most “ambitious rollout ever across the franchise.”

    The release also noted that “Task Force 141’s next global Campaign. Immersive, world-class Multiplayer. An evolved Special Ops experience. All carefully crafted with gameplay and technical innovations that will introduce fans to the new era of Call of Duty.” The release of Modern Warfare II will also mark Call of Duty’s return to Steam on PC.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Activision Blizzard #Call of Duty #Call of Duty Warzone #gaming
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 01:04 pm
