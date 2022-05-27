Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will ship to gamers on October 28, Activision confirms

Activision recently announced an official launch date for the next installation in the Call of Duty franchise. The game will be titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and will succeed the refreshed version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that launched in 2019.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be released globally on October 28. The game will see the return of iconic characters such as Simon “Ghost” Riley and John “Soap” Mactavish. The upcoming Modern Warfare II title will pick up from where the 2019 title left off.

2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare received high acclaim for its campaign and multiplayer modes. Considering the success of Modern Warfare, it will be interesting to see what Infinity Ward will deliver this time around. The announcement also comes as major news for fans of the franchise considering Activision might not launch a Call of Duty title in 2023.

If we don’t see a Call of Duty title next year, it will be the first time since 2005 that Activision will break the annual release cycle for the franchise. The trailer doesn’t provide any gameplay footage, although the tweet does say that the game will ship on October 28.

This means that closed and open beta testing for Modern Warfare II could kick off in the coming months. According to previous reports by industry insider and reporter Tom Henderson, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will centre around the failed US drug war against Columbian cartels.