English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will ship to gamers on October 28, Activision confirms

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release globally on October 28. The game will see the return of iconic characters such as Simon 'Ghost' Riley and John 'Soap' Mactavish.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 27, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST

    Activision recently announced an official launch date for the next installation in the Call of Duty franchise. The game will be titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and will succeed the refreshed version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that launched in 2019.

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be released globally on October 28. The game will see the return of iconic characters such as Simon “Ghost” Riley and John “Soap” Mactavish. The upcoming Modern Warfare II title will pick up from where the 2019 title left off.

    2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare received high acclaim for its campaign and multiplayer modes. Considering the success of Modern Warfare, it will be interesting to see what Infinity Ward will deliver this time around. The announcement also comes as major news for fans of the franchise considering Activision might not launch a Call of Duty title in 2023.

    If we don’t see a Call of Duty title next year, it will be the first time since 2005 that Activision will break the annual release cycle for the franchise. The trailer doesn’t provide any gameplay footage, although the tweet does say that the game will ship on October 28.

    Close

    Related stories

    This means that closed and open beta testing for Modern Warfare II could kick off in the coming months. According to previous reports by industry insider and reporter Tom Henderson, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will centre around the failed US drug war against Columbian cartels.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Activision #Activision Call of Duty #Call of Duty #gaming
    first published: May 27, 2022 01:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.