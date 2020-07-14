Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 8 'titled The Forge', brings new game mode, operator skill, map and more

Call of Duty Mobile recently launched Season 8, titled 'The Forge', with a ton of new content, for both premium and free players. The Forge puts the emphasis on crafting weapons and introduces a new Juggernaut game mode, along with the classic Highrise map from Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The Forge Battle Pass features a free and premium stream. The premium streal will unlock new characters, including the Wrecker skin for Tank Dempsey at tier 1 and Krueger's Reaper skin at tier 50. The free stream will unlock the brand-new DR-H assault rifle at tier 21.

A dedicated post on Reddit has revealed all the details about the new Season 8. The new Highrise map will feature multiple points for a counterattack at the construction site. Call of Duty: Mobile players can access this map in various modes, including Kill Confirmed, Attack of the Undead, Team Death Match, Search and Destroy, Domination and Juggernaut mode.

The Juggernaut mode is a new 5 vs 1 mode, in which five players to play as a team to take down one player using a high-tech XS1 Goliath. The first team to reach the score limit in Juggernaut mode wins the match. Additionally, the new 'Katana' operator skill is coming with the new update. It will allow players to use a Katana, even through smoke.

Players can be killed with one hit using the traditional Japanese sword. Using this operator skill switches the game to a third-person view. The update will also bring a new assault rifle in the form of the DR-H for short and mid-range combat. A new Solstice Awakening event starts on Thursday, July 16 and will end on July 30. Participating in the new event will allow players to collect in-game currency for more loot.