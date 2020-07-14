Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 8 'titled The Forge', brings new game mode, operator skill, map and more

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 8 'titled The Forge', brings new game mode, operator skill, map and more

Additionally, a new Solstice Awakening event starts on Thursday, July 16 and will end on July 30

Call of Duty Mobile recently launched Season 8, titled 'The Forge', with a ton of new content, for both premium and free players. The Forge puts the emphasis on crafting weapons and introduces a new Juggernaut game mode, along with the classic Highrise map from Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The Forge Battle Pass features a free and premium stream. The premium streal will unlock new characters, including the Wrecker skin for Tank Dempsey at tier 1 and Krueger's Reaper skin at tier 50. The free stream will unlock the brand-new DR-H assault rifle at tier 21.

A dedicated post on Reddit has revealed all the details about the new Season 8. The new Highrise map will feature multiple points for a counterattack at the construction site. Call of Duty: Mobile players can access this map in various modes, including Kill Confirmed, Attack of the Undead, Team Death Match, Search and Destroy, Domination and Juggernaut mode.

Close

The Juggernaut mode is a new 5 vs 1 mode, in which five players to play as a team to take down one player using a high-tech XS1 Goliath. The first team to reach the score limit in Juggernaut mode wins the match. Additionally, the new 'Katana' operator skill is coming with the new update. It will allow players to use a Katana, even through smoke.

related news

Players can be killed with one hit using the traditional Japanese sword. Using this operator skill switches the game to a third-person view. The update will also bring a new assault rifle in the form of the DR-H for short and mid-range combat. A new Solstice Awakening event starts on Thursday, July 16 and will end on July 30. Participating in the new event will allow players to collect in-game currency for more loot.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 07:06 pm

tags #Call of Duty #gaming #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.