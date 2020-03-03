Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 goes Live: Adds new Battle Pass, Map, and more

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The new season is called Disavowed and brings a bunch of new features, a new map and a new Battle Pass for players.

The new season features the game’s first original map titled “Cage”. Along with the new map, season 4 also introduces the HIVE Operator Skill, a new free Battle Pass that brings unlockable in-game items like the Combat Knife, Brambles camo AM10, and several St. Patrick’s Day themed items. Additionally, the premium pass includes even more rewards.

The new Cage map will emphasise close-quarter combat. The map will support multiple modes including Gun Game, Snipers Only, Team Deathmatch and Free-for-All. The HIVE Operator skill gives players brief control of a launcher capable of deploying proximity mines. The launcher deploys pods that explode when an enemy gets too close, releasing a swarm of nano-drones that can damage or kill an opponent. The new operator skill will be vital in holding objectives or cordoning off areas.

Call of Duty Mobile: Disavowed also refreshes the Credit Store by adding a St. Patrick’s Day-themed MSMC and AK117 as well as other themed items. The Disavowed Premium Pass includes Elite Tasks that allow players to unlock even more items and characters. Two new Operators called Soap, and Urban Tracker can also be unlocked.