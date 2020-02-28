Call of Duty Mobile confirms a new "CAGE" map is arriving soon

Call of Duty Mobile has revealed that a new map is coming soon for the users as part of Season 4.

The new map will be available in Multiplayer mode and has been named “CAGE”. The new map will be the first original map for the mobile version of Call of Duty.

According to a BGR report, the company plans to highlight four different features of the game until the launch of March 1. The map, is possibly only the first new feature to be unveiled.



Rally up the squad

NEW MAP incoming 2/29 on #CODMobile

NEW MAP incoming 2/29 on #CODMobile

Which loadout will you choose here?

— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) February 27, 2020

The new map resembles a construction site with half-built structures and cranes. The CAGE map is ideal for fast-paced, action-packed gameplay with a focus on close-quarter combat.

In addition to revealing the map - TiMi Studios - the developer of the game also shared some tips for current or future players.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 will also come with a new Battle Pass, which players can purchase to get quick access to the new skins and weapons. If you don’t want to spend money, then you can go the other route and put in the hours to unlock tiers.

Call of Duty Mobile is arguably one of the most popular mobile games in the market. It was one of the best mobile games of 2019 and is giving PUBG Mobile and Fortnite Mobile a run for their money.