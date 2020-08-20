172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|call-of-duty-black-ops-cold-war-announced-global-release-set-for-august-26-5734781.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War announced: Global release set for August 26

According to Activision, the game is “inspired by actual events”

Moneycontrol News

Activision has officially announced Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War through a teaser posted on YouTube, titled “Know Your History”. According to Activision, the game is “inspired by actual events”. Cold War will be unveiled around the globe on August 26 as the latest entrant in the Black Ops series.

The launch trailer for Black Ops Cold War features footage of a real Soviet defector named Yuri Bezmenov. The two-minute-long video sets up the backdrop for the upcoming game with clips of Bezmenov from an old interview in which he warned the US about a Soviet Union spy that had infiltrated the country.

Activision has been teasing the upcoming Black Ops game through Easter eggs in Call of Duty: Warzone, which has already clocked 75 million downloads as of August 2020. The trailer does not provide any information about the game but does give us an idea about what to expect.

The trailer also goes on to explains things about the Cold War and the Arms Race. Everything from the trailer is based on real-world events and characters, so you can expect to see several infamous characters from the height of the Cold War.
#Activision #gaming

