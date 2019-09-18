App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 06:42 PM IST

Cadence's R&D engineers create Rubik's cube-solving Lego robot

Ever frustrated over not being able to solve that freakishly difficult Rubik‘s Cube? The dudes at Cadence Design Systems have figured an easy solution out.

Ever frustrated over not being able to solve that freakishly difficult Rubik’s Cube? The dudes at Cadence Design Systems have figured out an easy solution. Well, if you can’t solve ‘em, make a robot that solves ‘em. And wait, did we forget to mention, the robot is made from Lego mindstorms! The brain is actually a single SVA assertion that is solved in an instant by Incisive Formal Verifier (IFV). What?

You'll have to get more of the Lego robots to solve all these variants

Let's make this a little simpler. Basically, the robot scans each of the 6 faces, and 54 cubelets of the cube and translates them into an array. The data is computed by a software algorithm that models the cube as a Verilog array of 54 consecutive numbers. Based on the results, the cube is then moved in the appropriate direction by the robot to solve the puzzle. Using Cadence's ‘Incisive Formal Verifier’ verification tool, the robot decodes the faces of the cube and solves it in over three minutes. The robot design was taken from here.

Close
Besides the robot designing part, the entire task does seem pretty easy. Get a Rubik’s cube (unsolved, preferably!), give it to the robot and voila! Hit the video after the break to see how the Lego robot flexes its puzzle-solving muscles.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 15, 2011 04:30 pm

tags #Cadence #cube solving robots #Incisive Formal Verifier #lego robot #lego robots #robot #robots #Technology

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.